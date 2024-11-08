Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 4,675 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 383,947 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 642.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,045.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. 706,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

