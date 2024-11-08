Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 1.6% Following Weak Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.72. Approximately 1,034,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,398,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

