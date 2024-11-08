Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Cameco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Cameco Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $52.54. 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,344. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Cameco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
