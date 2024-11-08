Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Performance

CPST opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Institutional Trading of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

