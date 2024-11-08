Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

CALM stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.37. 439,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $95.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,863,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,286,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

