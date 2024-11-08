Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 304672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after acquiring an additional 940,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,825,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,878 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 291,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,511,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,743,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

