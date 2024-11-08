Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 2322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BY

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $326,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,508.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 995.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.