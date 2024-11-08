Burt Wealth Advisors Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 193,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $964,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 286,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.09. 24,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

