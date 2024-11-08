Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -201.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently -952.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

