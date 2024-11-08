Brokerages Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Price Target at $13.66

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.66.
SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
SONY stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
