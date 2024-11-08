Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Bridge Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

BRDG stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 862,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRDG shares. TD Cowen cut Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

