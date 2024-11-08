Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Raised to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
BYDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Canada raised Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Boyd Group Services Trading Up 3.0 %
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
