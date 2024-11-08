Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Raised to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Canada raised Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.86. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $143.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

