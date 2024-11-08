Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$114.33.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.86. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$44.29 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

