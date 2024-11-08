BMO Capital Markets Lowers N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target to $13.50

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

N-able stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,927,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,468.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,927,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,468.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $271,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,113.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,240. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter worth about $10,650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in N-able by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 371,013 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its holdings in N-able by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,146,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after buying an additional 226,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in N-able by 1,041.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 200,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

