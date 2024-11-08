Blue Owl Capital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 13,068,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,381. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

