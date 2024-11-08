Blue Owl Capital Co. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

NYSE OBDC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 2,528,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

OBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

