Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

