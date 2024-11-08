Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

