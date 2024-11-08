Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

