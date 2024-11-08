BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $651.0 million-$653.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.1 million. BlackLine also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.520 EPS.

BL stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.45. 1,287,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,885. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,471.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares in the company, valued at $352,471.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,873 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

