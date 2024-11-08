BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $651.0 million-$653.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.1 million. BlackLine also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.520 EPS.
BlackLine Price Performance
BL stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.45. 1,287,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,885. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at BlackLine
In other news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,471.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares in the company, valued at $352,471.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,873 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.