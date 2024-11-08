Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Bioventus updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

Bioventus Trading Up 3.1 %

BVS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 186,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $938.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 25,500 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,331,502.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 80,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

