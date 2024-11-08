BioRestorative Therapies Enters at-the-Market Offering Agreement with Rodman & Renshaw LLC

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) recently announced that they have entered into an At The Market Offering Agreement with Rodman & Renshaw LLC. This agreement allows the company to offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with an aggregate offering price of up to approximately $3.6 million. Although BioRestorative Therapies is not obligated to sell any shares under this agreement, the Agent will work diligently to sell shares based on the Company’s instructions, utilizing appropriate parameters specified by BioRestorative Therapies. The Agent will receive a commission of 3.0% of the aggregate gross sales proceeds of the shares sold.

The offering of shares will be made under BioRestorative Therapies’ effective registration statement on Form S-3, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2023, and declared effective on February 14, 2023. The detailed terms of the sales agreement are available in the Prospectus Supplement dated November 6, 2024, filed with the SEC.

In connection with entering into this Sales Agreement, BioRestorative Therapies terminated a prior Capital on Demand TM Sales Agreement with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC. The termination of this prior agreement occurred on November 1, 2024, after BioRestorative Therapies had sold $622,235 of its common stock under the previous agreement.

The Company emphasized that this Current Report on Form 8-K, along with the accompanying exhibits, is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy shares or any other securities. Any offer, solicitation, or sale of shares will comply with the necessary securities laws.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to refer to the official filing and exhibits for a comprehensive understanding of the Sales Agreement terms and the legal opinion from Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP regarding the validity of the shares being offered under the Sales Agreement.

This press release serves to inform the public and interested stakeholders about BioRestorative Therapies’ recent activities and financial moves, as disclosed in their 8-K SEC filing.

(Note: The above information is based on the 8-K SEC filing from BioRestorative Therapies, as specified. No additional information beyond the filing has been provided in this article.)

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

