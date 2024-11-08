Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

