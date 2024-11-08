Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.25. 700,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $72.56 and a 12 month high of $105.42.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $566,349.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,071.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,274 shares of company stock worth $1,526,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.7% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

