BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 85.25%. The business had revenue of $474.21 million for the quarter.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,074. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2127 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 50.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Featured Articles

