Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

ARHS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,034,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arhaus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

