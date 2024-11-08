Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $50,000.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
