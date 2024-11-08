Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BBAR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.78. 1,373,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.49 million. Analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,103 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

