BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,162. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $85,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,941,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,594,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $85,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,941,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,594,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,809 shares of company stock worth $13,576,698 over the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 64.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

