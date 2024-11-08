BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
BancFirst Stock Up 1.6 %
BancFirst Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $85,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,941,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,594,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $85,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,941,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,594,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,809 shares of company stock worth $13,576,698 over the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 64.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
