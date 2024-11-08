Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Stephanie Cuskley Buys 1,000 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie Cuskley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,971.20.

Stephanie Cuskley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Stephanie Cuskley bought 185 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,904.35.

Shares of BDGI traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.08. 24,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$51.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.21.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

