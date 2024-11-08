Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Avient Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,057,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,166,000 after purchasing an additional 65,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after purchasing an additional 149,283 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 328,773 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,359,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after buying an additional 158,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

