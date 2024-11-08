AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $437-$439 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.50 million. AvidXchange also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.240-0.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:AVDX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,396. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,747.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,410,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,057,731.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $383,194.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,864.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,747.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,410,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,057,731.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.