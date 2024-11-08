Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $11,692,500.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.79. 837,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,318. The company has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.38 and a twelve month high of $306.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

