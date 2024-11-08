Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $11,692,500.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.79. 837,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,318. The company has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.38 and a twelve month high of $306.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

