AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Smith Thornton Advisors LLC

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 288,093 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 642.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

