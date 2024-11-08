Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 4917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

