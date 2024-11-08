Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.36.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,970,841.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Astera Labs by 445.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

ALAB stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

