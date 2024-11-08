Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.36.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,970,841.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Astera Labs by 445.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.