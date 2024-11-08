Arthur Ajemyan Sells 6,332 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Reliance Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of RS stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.05. The company had a trading volume of 564,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,430. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.86 and a 200 day moving average of $289.22.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 2,870.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reliance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 24.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
