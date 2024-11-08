Arthur Ajemyan Sells 6,332 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reliance Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RS stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.05. The company had a trading volume of 564,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,430. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.86 and a 200 day moving average of $289.22.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 2,870.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reliance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 24.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

