ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $159.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

ARM Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,764,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.63. ARM has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 377.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 5.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ARM by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

