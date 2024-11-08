ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,095,040 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,040 shares during the quarter. Beam Therapeutics comprises 1.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.92% of Beam Therapeutics worth $160,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,784 shares of company stock worth $2,834,485 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

