Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $241,693.92 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.33, for a total transaction of $241,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04.

ANET opened at $431.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.48. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.19 and a 52-week high of $431.97.

Arista Networks shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, December 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

