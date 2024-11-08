Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 142456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

