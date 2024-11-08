Ardmore Shipping Co. (ASC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend by an average of 184.4% per year over the last three years. Ardmore Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ASC opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.