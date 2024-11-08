Ardmore Shipping Co. (ASC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend by an average of 184.4% per year over the last three years. Ardmore Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ASC opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
