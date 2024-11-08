Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,621. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,315.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $110,214.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,385.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,315.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,094 shares of company stock worth $492,157. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.