Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $168.40. 514,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.44. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 7.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

