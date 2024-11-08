ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,563. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

