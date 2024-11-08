AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88), RTT News reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,923.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 7,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

