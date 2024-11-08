AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88), RTT News reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,923.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share.
AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 7,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.03.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile
