Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.6 million. Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.04) to $0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 10.4 %

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,513,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

