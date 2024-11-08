Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 2,097,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

