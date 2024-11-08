Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.
Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$593.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.
About Anglo Pacific Group
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
