Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 549.60 ($7.15) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.03). 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.90).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £226.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,317.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 550.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 563.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,341.46%.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

